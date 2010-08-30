An Interface That Allows the Blind to Text

A paradox of the relentless march of technological innovation is that is has made us more dependent than ever on a distinctly ancient human resource: our eyes. Cell phones in particular increasingly eschew ISO number pads and even QWERTY keyboards for touch screens — a problem for anyone who either can’t see or who texts while doing something else (driving, sitting in class, out on a terrifically bad date, etc.), which is, oh, pretty much everyone. Enter Tactile Texting.

Tactile Texting by Dutch industrial designer L.A. Guuste Hilte is a concept phone that lets you text blind. The keypad is actually a grooved disc about the size and shape of a hockey puck, and you “type” letters by running your thumb over the grooves; no eyeballs needed. A demo vid here: Here’s how the alphabet’s represented in the grooves:

A “blind” trial: Hilte designed Tactile Texting for his master’s thesis at the University of Technology Eindhoven, and the prototype is a standalone device that wirelessly links up to a mobile phone. In the future, Hilte envisions a slim, almost flat model that clamps onto the back of a smartphone, so you can choose between the touch screen and the grooves, depending on your situation.

