EPA’s New Fuel Efficiency Labels: Will They Help Sell Greener Cars?

Going car shopping has never been more complicated for someone who wants to buy a fuel-efficient vehicle. The traditional MPG rating doesn’t hold up for some hybrids and electric cars which — depending on how much and where you drive them — might never revert to gas. Which is why car companies such as GM have been lobbying for new EPA standards that make the the benefits of green(er) vehicles more transparent to consumers.

The EPA is responding. In the wake of sweeping efficiency and emission guidelines that rolled out in April, the EPA is revising the information that appears on cars, starting with the 2012 model year. Currently, two labels have been produced and are up for public review on the EPA’s site. Label 1 uses a letter grade from A+ to D to give an instant good/bad rating that takes both fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions into consideration. Just below that, the EPA plans to list a not-yet-created Web site where people can learn more about the ratings and how their personal driving habits could effect them. The amount of money a car owner will save (or spend) over five years is prominently displayed, which is effective since cost-savings could definitely draw in buyers who aren’t interested in the car’s environmental standards. Below that, a range of environmental factors, from CO2 emissions to the presence of other pollutants. And on the right hand side you’ll see a QR code, which will let people compare dealer prices and the efficiency of other cars on the spot–pretty useful for anyone on the lot.

