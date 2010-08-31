Frog Design’s New Vitals Monitor: An Antidote to Human Error

Each year, workers at the average hospital or clinic make 10,000 mistakes measuring basic info like heart rate and blood pressure and waste 8,000 hours jotting down the (sometimes wrong) stats. That translates to a quarter of a million dollars in squandered productivity annually. These might sound like the symptoms of fatally systemic waste veining through American health care, and in many ways, they are. But in other ways, the issue’s much simpler. It’s a design problem.

The Connex Electronic Vitals Documentation System rolls all your diagnostic measurements into one touch-screen monitor that doubles as a mobile data messenger. Nurses and doctors can track everything from a patient’s heart rate and pulse oximetry to his height and weight, then dispatch the information wirelessly to an electronic record. (Previously, they had to transcribe data from charts to PCs, which just rolled out the red carpet for human error.)

With all that complex info stored in one place, Frog kept the interface simple. Numbers are big and vital signs color-coded to prevent grossly exhausted nurses from confusing, say, temperature and pulse rate. Tabs make it easy for them to tap through assorted menus onscreen. And yeah, it works with medical gloves.