Redecorated Oval Office Turns Right-Wingers into Design Critics

The White House has dolled up the Oval Office in modern* decor and, suddenly, conservative commenters fancy themselves the next Jonathan Adler .

And their collective vision for what the Oval Office should be? We’re imagining a wallpaper done in stars and stripes, more stars and more stripes on the upholstery, stripes and stars on the rugs, a red/white/blue carpet and maybe an eagle or five on the shelves. Also, would it hurt to put the anchor of an aircraft carrier in corner? Or maybe just a missile tip? C’mon, you pinko!

“This is so strange, yet not surprising,” a commenter wrote on the conservative blog Redstate.com. “Given his distaste for all things historical, this is about what you could expect.”

From another: “The sofa cushions are probably reversible for those martini parties. I?m picturing a red-and-black pattern featuring caricatures of Che, Joe and Vlad, kind of like the Pep Boys logo.”

And another: “…[t]his room looks just about right for lowered lights and filled with smoke (Obama smokes), and conducive to making dirty deals. There’s enough room under the sofas to hide the dead bodies.”

Another: “Surprised zero didn’t paint the walls institutional green or bring in some of his homies with a few boxes of spray paint, either alternative being in keeping with his respect for the office.”

Also: “Not a fan of the overwhelming use of earth tones…” (This was the tenor of many, many comments. Apparently, people want their Oval Office to look like a carnival midway.)