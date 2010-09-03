Clever Crosswalk Squashes Jaywalking, by Making it Legal

Jaywalking: Everyone does it, so you might as well legalize it. But is there any way to make it less dangerous?

Design to the rescue! Korean designer Jae Min Lim has the clever idea to turn crosswalks into, well, ?J’s. By curving the typical Zebra crossing to take up a wider swath of road, you carve out a nice, safe path for pedestrians — one that reflects how they actually walk.

And you’d barely affect gridlock. Sure, cars would have to stop a bit further away from the traffic light. But ostensibly, you’d also have fewer car-on-pedestrian accidents, which can turn a daily commute into something like this.