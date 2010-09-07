Sign of the Times: Department Store Becomes Life-Sized Dollhouse

The Co-op was an abandoned department store in Brighton, England. Then a theater group came along and turned the place into a mad, surrealist stage set, throwing the spotlight on a decrepit old building in which, until a few years ago, the dramatic climax was: Ivory pantyhose or ecru? The theater group’s called dreamthinkspeak, and the recently concluded play is Before I Sleep, a riff off Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece The Cherry Orchard. The updated play unfolds as a stroll through the building, its cracks and pipes dressed in a series of fantastical set pieces, from a Russian manor (above) and a snowy landscape (below) to a thicket of candles for teatime and fish tank ballroom (complete with waltzing deep-sea divers).

Chevhov’s original play was about an aristocratic Russian family forced to auction its estate — and the estate’s treasured cherry trees — after losing power in the Emancipation Reform of 1861. Before I Sleep similarly sets the old world against the new. Except instead of turn-of-the-century Russia, we’ve got the backdrop of millennial consumerism. There’s even a shiny Russian department store in the real (but derelict) department store. Oh, and CCTV screens everywhere.