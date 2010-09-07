Paralyzed Tagger’s Eye-drawn Art Now on Sale

Last year, we told you about an incredible new invention that’s helping a tag artist, who lost his ability to move, write with his eyes.

Now, a Kickstarter.com campaign is underway to raise money so that the artist, Tony Quan — aka TEMPT1 — can design original art and merchandise using the EyeWriter technology.

The campaign works like a sort of online auction. Pledge $5, and you get a TEMPT1 screen saver; pledge $35, and you get a TEMPT1 T-shirt; pledge $1,000, and you get one of his tags printed with an awesome robotic arm (below). (Unfortunately, the robot’s not included.)

TEMPT1 was a prolific graffiti artist in California, when he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease seven years ago. He’s paralyzed head to toe, and can’t speak, eat, or breathe on his own. His mind’s alert, though, and he’s still got plenty of creative energy to unload.