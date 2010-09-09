Almost Genius: Women’s Prosthetic Limbs as Fashion Accessories

We live in in the post-human world augured by William Gibson. Need proof? Look at all the freakish examples of plastic surgery on TV. Does Heidi Montag look human to you?

So why can’t prosthetic legs become the next must-have fashion accessory? Like, tonight I’ll take the Birkin bag, the Tiffany bracelet, and the sexy black pull-on leg (complete with sexy black attachable high heel).

The concept is the brainchild of Israeli industrial designer Aviya Serfaty who, noting that prostheses are almost always made for men, set out to craft a limb for women. And their love for accessorizing.

So Outfeet is smaller and more ergonomically suited to the musculature of women’s limbs than you typical steel pole, with a lightweight carbon-fiber frame and a curvy, V-shaped calf.