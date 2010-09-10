advertisement
advertisement

Infographics of the Day: Which Country Is Most Plugged In?

China? The U.S.? Anyone in Africa?

Infographics of the Day: Which Country Is Most Plugged In?
By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Depends on what you mean. So Column Five Media have stuffed the many ways to measure “plugged in” — from broadband subscriptions to how fast smart phones process data — into a multi-part infographic that visualizes who excels at what tech and who’s still living in Precambrian times.

advertisement

As the designers write on their blog, the graphic is meant to show that “our world is more connected than ever.” You can see it in full here. We’ve broken it down into its component parts below.

Internet users
China leads, both in terms of raw numbers (cleverly represented by WiFi bars) and as a percentage of users worldwide. The United States is second.

[Click image for larger view]

Broadband
China also has more broadband subscribers than any other country. Here, we’ve got a good visual of bandwidth ranges around the world; note that Africa is almost completely gray.

advertisement

[Click image for larger view]

Cell phones
India leads in using cells to the exclusion of land lines.

advertisement

[Click image for larger view]

Smart phones
They’re fastest in Western Europe, but just by a hair (over Japan). The United States comes in a distant third. A nice little breakout bar chart in the top right shows how much data each part of the world is expected to crunch in the next few years. That’s the Asia-Pacific region in purple, ballooning from less than 500,000 terabytes this year to more than 250,000 terabytes in 2012 — a sharp visual of China’s rapid assent to information superpower (if they could just learn to lift their finger off the censor button).

[Click image for larger view]

It’s the only hint of a trend over time, which is too bad. While the infographic gives a clear overview of how we link to each other today, it lacks the temporal context needed to prove its own assertion: that “our world is more connected than ever.”

advertisement

We’d love to see the same information plotted over time. It would give us a better sense of how nations have progressed and maybe even offer some clues on how to lift Africa out of the gray zone.

[Images via Column Five Media]

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D.

More

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company