Infographics of the Day: Which Country Is Most Plugged In?

Depends on what you mean. So Column Five Media have stuffed the many ways to measure “plugged in” — from broadband subscriptions to how fast smart phones process data — into a multi-part infographic that visualizes who excels at what tech and who’s still living in Precambrian times.

As the designers write on their blog, the graphic is meant to show that “our world is more connected than ever.” You can see it in full here. We’ve broken it down into its component parts below.

Internet users

China leads, both in terms of raw numbers (cleverly represented by WiFi bars) and as a percentage of users worldwide. The United States is second.

Broadband

China also has more broadband subscribers than any other country. Here, we’ve got a good visual of bandwidth ranges around the world; note that Africa is almost completely gray.