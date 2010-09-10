Wanted: Gorgeous App Turns iPad Into a Wall Clock

Finally, something to do with your iPad when you’re not even using it: Turn it into this mesmerizing numerical clock. Then watch it. All. The. Time.

Seriously, you will. The app is by the389.com, and it makes time look like Saturday night at the Griffith Observatory. As the hours, minutes, and seconds go by, the numbers disperse into a million little pieces then disappear altogether — cosmic dust particles for your iPad (and iPhone). Lookie here:

It’s the perfect companion to another trend in iPaddery: wall mounts. As we reported earlier this year, iPads are making their way into the home and onto the walls, potentially replacing TVs, digital picture frames, laptops — you name it. Why not replace the crappy old analog clock, too?

Except, of course, that it’s astronomically less distracting.

[Via Brainpicker]SL