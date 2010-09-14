Infographic of the Day: Is Your City Facebook Obsessed?

Here, we’ve got a ranking of the top “social” cities around the country based on how much time and energy working stiffs spend trolling social networking sites. No. 1 on the list is San Francisco. (Which must be how they find all those people for the drum circle.)

The infographic, designed by Oxford Communications, in New Jersey, takes its info from a metric called the NetProspex Social Index. The index analyzes records of more than 100,000 employees from companies all over America, and it looks at things like the number of workers? social media profiles, connections, and friends; how much they tweet; how many people they’re following and how many people follow them; and so on. Nine sites are covered: Facebook, Twitter, MySpace, LinkedIn, Friendster, Flickr, LiveJournal, hi5, and Flixster. (What, no 4Chan?!?)

The results aren’t terribly surprising, but they’re still fun to look at. California, the computer nerd capital of America, has four cities among the top 15: SF, San Jose, L.A., and San Diego. Texas is pretty chatty, too; Austin ranks fourth and Dallas 11th. There’s also a separate Twitter Score for the cities that have the most tweets and followers. That honor goes to New York. If you can tweet it there, you can tweet it anywhere.