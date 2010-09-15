Bugaboo’s “Donkey” Double-Stroller Is a Siamese Dream

The Dutch stroller company Bugaboo — the Rolls-Royce for the non-self-burping contingent — has announced a new set of wheels that transforms from a one-seater to a two-seater and vice versa. Marketers are billing it as “the first iconic convertible stroller.” Somewhere in Park Slope , the earth just shook.

For good reason. The Donkey Bugaboo solves a real problem: How to fit a second child in the stroller without having to buy a new one. Of course, you could pick up four perfectly decent strollers for the cost of one Bugaboo, but for (well-heeled) loyalists, that’s like trading in a diamond for 20 bags of cubic zirconia.

So here are some of its covetable features: It converts easily; you just stretch out the frame, then pop in the second seat. Here’s a demo:

Note that one of the seats faces rear (a Bugaboo signature), which makes it easy for parents to coo away and has been shown to help babies develop language skills. Why just one seat, though? (Sucks to be the other kid!)

As a single-seater, it’s got a removable side basket for storing groceries, diaper bags, or $50 olive oil. As a two-seater, it’s apparently the narrowest side-by-side luxury stroller around — 29 inches wide (so ostensibly it fits through standard doorways). And, of course, it has the same clean look as other Bugaboo products, which design-minded mommies and daddies go gaga for.