Eye Candy: A Tree House, With the Trees Inside [Updated]

Green-building cheerleaders will tell you otherwise, but designing a net-zero energy house is extremely difficult; making it beautiful is even harder.

Which is why we’re bowled over by FARO Architecten‘s Residence 2.0. The single-family rowhouse in Ijburg, near Amsterdam, looks like an inside-out tree house and acts like it could save a rainforest.

See, it’s all business on the outside:

But inside, you’ve got branches everywhere! A tree trunk runs clear through the kitchen and practically holds up the mezzanine. It’s as if the neighbor’s tree came crashing into their house one day, and they just decided to leave it.