Robots Assemble a Sculpture From 420,000 Plastic Balls [Updated with Pics and Video]

[Mass MoCA has sent us new images and video of the process behind Díaz’s robot-built sculpture. See below. –Eds]

Next month, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (Mass MoCA) will unveil an unbelievable new sculpture: a giant, pixelated black wave crashing into the building. Bonus: It’s made by robots!!!

The sculpture is designed by Prague-based artist Federico Díaz, and when it’s done, it’ll have 420,000 black balls suspended in what appears to be an invisible box, 50-feet-by-20-feet, set down in the heart of the museum’s entry courtyard. From the renderings, the whole thing looks like frozen oil splashing out of a giant vat. That, or CGI from some yet-to-be-made sci-fi-horror-surfer film called Geometric Death Frequency?141 which, incidentally, is the name Díaz gave the piece.

The idea at play here is a tad dense: It’s meant to be a deconstruction, then reconstruction, of pixels in a digital photograph of the courtyard. Díaz uses algorithms to convert the 2-D data (the photo) into basic 3-D volumes. Then he applies the laws of fluid dynamics to turn the volumes into a massive wave.