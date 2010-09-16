Bringing a New Brand to Life, With a Fake Person

The centerpiece is the name itself. Duncan has the story:

The name we decided upon was more than a bit tongue in cheek ” as a high school student I worked on the school paper, and it’s name was also Fred. The apocryphal tale of it’s naming is that a group of students had come up with a number of naming ideas, and the teacher responded, ?These are all so awful, it might as well be called Fred” ? and the name stuck.

One of the things that stood out for me was how boring, sanitized, and emotionless all the names were in the category. The established players were DeDeCe (pronounced as the letters D,D,C), Stylecraft, Corporate Culture, and my favourite: Space. As in, something empty! An expanse of nothing? It seemed like a real opportunity existed to create a name, and a brand, with a real sense of humanity, humour and fun. Something that would feel like a breath of fresh air.