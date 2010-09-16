Design Hack: Turning the Yellow Duster into High Fashion

Luxumi Sridharan has done to the yellow duster what housewives should’ve done long ago: She’s ripped it to shreds, then turned it into something approaching couture. Project Runway wishes it thought of this.

Sridharan is one of more than a dozen London designers tasked with reinventing the drab old duster — symbol of domestic drudgery everywhere — for an exhibit on Everyday Delights at the London Design Festival Sept. 23 to Sept. 26. The show was organized by the arts commissioning group JJAM Curators Collective.

Some highlights below:

Up top, a jumpsuit by Demelza Hill, called Sunday Best; also doubles as the world’s biggest mantle cleaner.