Yelp Shoots for a Five-Star Office Redesign

Studio O+A has sent us images of its redesigned Yelp headquarters in San Francisco. It’s got the vibe of a Mission hipster’s thrift-store living room, with loads of graphics on the wall that, in the press materials’s telling, are meant to reference an “urban alleyway.”

What do you think? Three stars? Four?

Here’s some custom wallpaper. It has the Yelp logo plastered all over the place and cheery handbills that say stuff like “Hooked on Yelp!” and “My social life is TEN TIMES more exciting SINCE YELP CAME into the picture.” The whole thing’s supposed to capture “the energy and color of the chorus of voices that Yelp’s online community represents.” (Looks more like a billboard to us.)