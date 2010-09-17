Be a Better Person, Simply by Rolling the Dice

The galactically lucrative world of self-help has always had one major weakness: It requires that you read self-help books. For a more enjoyable (and less time-consuming) path to enlightenment look to the Dutch designers Creative Heroes , who’ve turned self-actualization into a dice game.

Dice for Change is, as the name suggests, a series of dice you roll for tips on good-deed doing. They come in three versions — one for health, another for kindness, and a third for environmental conscientiousness — and each one is done up in absurdly cute icons that represent things like “Give someone a present?; and ?Take the stairs today?; and ?Shower together today.” (Oh, those randy Dutch!)

Think of it as behavior modification therapy without the pricey shrinks and the Deepak Chopra. And, on a more serious note, the die might actually solve one dilemma with doing good: Being overwhelmed with all the ways you could act, and thus doing nothing (or forgetting to do anything at all).

The kindness die:

The wellness die: