Chairs Become Art, to Benefit Breast Cancer Research

Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs: They’re icons of manly mid-century modernism, and now they’re getting a girlie-girl revamp, complete with fur, fringe, pom-poms, and yes, tons of pink — all in the name of breast cancer research.

Suite New York, a women-run design showroom in Manhattan, has asked a clutch of female interior designers to doll up the seat cushions of 20 Wishbone chairs, each painted the color of Pepto-Bismol, to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

The work will be auctioned off Oct. 7 to Oct. 28 on Charitybuzz.com, and it includes everything from fabric designer Lulu deKwiatkowski‘s heartbreaking in memoriam to her mother, who died of breast cancer (above), to crimping queen Kelly Wearstler‘s weird safety pin-pierced butt pad (below). We’ve got some more highlights here: