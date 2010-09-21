First Look: Jon Stewart’s Newest Book, “Earth” [Slideshow]

Earth (The Book): A Visitor’s Guide to the Human Race, the hotly anticipated follow-up to America, goes on sale today. Billed as “the definitive guide to our species,” it’s a Stewartian meditation on everything from science and art to how Larry King’s body compares to the male ideal (not well, we’re afraid). The book was designed by a Paula Scher-led team at Pentagram, which also designed America. We’ve got a first look at some of the pages here.SL