Norman Foster Completes “Moving Gallery” in a Giant Elevator

Space is at a minimum in New York City but nowhere is this more evident than on Bowery, a street that runs through Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Here’s a street that’s crammed with narrow, crumbling buildings but also experiencing brisk gentrification, so any new addition must essentially shoehorn itself into a less-than-ideal locale. The new Sperone Westwater Gallery had only 25 feet of real estate in which to make a statement, so architect Norman Foster had nowhere to go…but up.

Foster + Partners took advantage of the slender site with one unique feature: A 12-foot-by-20 foot “moving gallery” which “connects the upper four exhibition floors and allows visitors to move gradually between levels” — in other words, it’s an elevator full of art.

The elevator gallery is also a square-footage-extender: Should any of the galleries on one of the four floors need extra space, the elevator can simply park on a floor, essentially doubling the room size. An additional elevator and staircase allow people to travel between the floors if the moving gallery is stopped.