Wanted: A Beautiful Data-Infused Map of the Bay Area

Last month we introduced you to the gorgeous world of prettymaps , a new visualization experiment by the firm Stamen that takes the data sets of any metropolis and renders them into a colorful, organic image. At the time, we mentioned that the resulting maps looked more like decorative objects than chunks of information. And now they’re actually works of art: prettymaps (sfba) is a limited-edition print by Aaron Straup Cope , who created the prettymaps app in partnership with Stamen.

Cope has a really lovely statement about why he created prettymaps in the first place: “I’d like to generate map tiles that give you that same dizzy feeling you get when you look down at a city at night, from an airplane. We’ve spent so long fussing over the relentless details in cartography that we’ve sort of forgotten what things (should) look like at a distance.”

The prints have just been made available at 20×200, the affordable art empire run by one of our 2010 Most Influential Women in Tech, Jen Bekman (read our Q&A with Bekman for more on her business model). The series is available in a variety of sizes, which follow 20×200’s pricing structure: a 8×11-inch print starts at $20, all the way up to a 30×40-inch print for $2000 (only two left!).