IDEO Creates Three Visions for Books in the Digital Age

So says the innovation and design giant IDEO, which yesterday released a short film on “The Future of the Book” that blows the binding off conventional notions of how we consume the written word. In Ideo’s telling, tomorrow’s books will let you join online discussions, fact-check, and even dictate the particulars of a plot — all in a tablet-friendly format. They’ve come up with three distinct reading concepts: Coupland, Nelson, and Alice. Deets below, but first, the film:



Nelson

Nelson is all about expanding how we understand text. Think of it as CliffNotes on steroids. You can link to current news stories about your book, read up on debates it has sparked, and vet its accuracy through a community-run fact-checking feature. You can even look up how the discourse around it has changed over time. Want to know what sources Al Gore used to write An Inconvenient Truth? It’ll tell you. It’ll also tell you who’s referenced his book since.

Coupland

This concept is the social network of publishing. Designed to help people “keep up with the latest must-reads,” to quote the film, it suggests books based on what people in your company are reading. It also has features for creating book clubs and online reading discussions. Bonus: If enough employees buy a book, it’ll automatically become available in the company’s library for all to peruse — no more passing around dog-eared copies of Rich Dad, Poor Dad in secret.