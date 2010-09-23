Just Your Prototype: Couture Takes on Tech [Slideshow]

The old notion of haute couture as the handiwork of obsessive dressmakers — their fingers bleeding, their minds a monument to the blind stitch — is dead, snuffed out by the information age. High fashion has cottoned to the machine. Take rapid prototyping, which can do gobsmacking things a needle and thread never could, and without the toil.
To that end, the Design Museum Holon will next month unveil Mechanical Couture: Fashioning a New Order, a showcase of designers who’ve used tech to reshape couture — sometimes literally. We’ve got the highlights.SL