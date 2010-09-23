Spray-On Couture: Cheez Whiz Meets High Fashion

High fashion is finally slumming it: Couture now comes in a spray can.

Yes, like a cross between two of the world’s trashiest beauty products — instant tans and body paint — a material called Fabrican can be spritzed onto models to create one-off gowns. As a concept, this falls roughly halfway between Christian Lacroix’s fall 2008 collection and Cheez Whiz.

Fabrican is the product of Spanish fashion designer Manel Torres. Working with the Imperial College London and the Royal College of Art, Torres has spent the past 10 years developing a seamless fabric made up of short fibers bound together by polymers and cut with a solvent. The solvent turns the fabric into liquid, which you then apply with a high-pressure spray gun or an aerosol can. We’ve got a demo here:

Torres debuted a Fabrican collection at Science in Style at Imperial College London yesterday. The clip below has the runway show plus some backstage footage:

As gross as it may seem, there’s no reason this spray won’t fly. We’ve already heard about spray-on solar cells, spray-on color LCD displays, and even spray-on condoms (because one-size does NOT fill all). It was only a matter of time before fashion joined the spray-on revolution.