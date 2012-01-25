Yves Behar Rethinks Green Packaging, in New Watch Box

Yves Behar’s VUE watch for Issey Miyake is great, but its packaging also manages to be something pretty intriguing: A rebuke to all the wasteful product packaging out there.

Unveiled on Behar’s Fuseproject site yesterday, the design is a pad of recycled paper that conceals the timepiece in its layers. Here’s how it works:

It’s totally simple and smart. Jewelry packaging is some of the most useless around; designers fritter away untold hours crafting lovely little boxes that get tossed as soon as they’re opened — a spectacular affront to our environmentally enlightened times. But Behar’s packaging actually does something. As the Fuseproject blog says, you can use it to “write a special note when gifting VUE or just re-use the entire note-pad/cum packaging for your poetry or grocery list.” (Granted the T-shaped hole in the middle probably won’t appeal to Post-It purists or anyone looking to write the next Paradise Lost.)

This isn’t Fuseproject’s first foray into green packaging. Earlier this year, we reported on the designers’ effort — nearly three years in the making– to revamp shoe packaging for Puma. The result was a recyclable bag and a box in one that eliminated the need for separate plastic shopping bags and used 65 percent less cardboard than standard shoe boxes. Clearly, Fuseproject thinks about product lifecycles beyond just the product.