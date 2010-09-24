Eye Candy: Chairs Made to Be Lit on Fire

Hongtao Zhou, an MFA candidate in sculpture at the University of Wisconsin, has taken 15 pounds of wax and molded it into two chairs that look like icicles and act like the world’s biggest, scariest birthday candles. He calls them Burniture, a sort of Aeron chair for the hellish set.

Zhou’s chairs are designed to melt into oblivion. Light ’em up, then watch them drip and slowly collapse. “Burn the ice, burn our seats, burn us,” Zhou says esoterically on his Web site, sounding a bit like he’s writing lyrics for Slayer. (Come to think of it, the chairs would look right at home on the cover of one of their albums.)