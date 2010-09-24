With an Interface Like This, a Smartphone Might Replace Your Laptop

Smartphones might one day replace laptops, desktop CPUs, and the like — except for the fact that the displays remain insufferably small. One designer’s solution, envisioned with community input through Mozilla Labs : project the interface clear off the screen.

Seabird is a concept phone by Billy May (the guy behind Nike’s peripheral-vision shades, not the dude who sold the world OxiClean), and it’s designed to make it way more efficient to input data on a handheld device. So it comes equipped with two pico projectors that throw a sensor-controlled virtual keyboard around your phone like a pair of wings, half on the left side, half on the right — no more chicken-pecking tiny buttons or having to scroll through menus to find the exclamation point.

You can also set the phone in a docking station to project your keyboard and your screen, practically replicating the look and feel of a laptop.