Gravity-Defying Dream House: Now for Rent

Last year, we brought you news of Living Architecture, the lofty-minded non-profit aimed at bringing starchitect-designed holiday rentals to the masses (or at least the masses who can afford it). Now, the first of the houses is complete: a barn that seems to thumb its nose at gravity, by Dutch provocateurs MVRDV, with interiors by Jurgen Bey’s Studio Makkink & Bey BV.

The Balancing Barn in picturesque Suffolk, England, hangs clear off a steep slope, as if, Wizard of Oz-like, it’d been thrown by a twister and somehow managed to avoid total destruction, but just barely. Literally half the building juts out into the air, sans foundation. How it keeps from toppling over: The cantilever’s weight is counter-balanced by a 400-millimeter-thick reinforced concrete slab and footing. Indoors, the space is littered with furniture by star Dutch designers like Hella Jongerius, Christien Meindertsma, Ineke Hans, and Gerrit Rietveld. Here in the living room, Studio Makkink & Bey BV have turned a painting by the vaunted 18th-century artist Thomas Gainsborough — who called Suffolk home — into a pixelated abstraction. Below’s a glass floor that gives a frightening view onto the ground many, many feet below, like a glass bottom boat except you see other rich people instead of manatees.

