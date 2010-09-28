Typography Legend Matthew Carter Wins $500K Genius Grant

Legendary typographer Matthew Carter — the man behind a spate of typefaces that has quietly made our worlds more legible, including, most notably, Microsoft’s Verdana — is a 2010 MacArthur Fellow, it was announced today.

“Matthew Carter is a master type designer who crafts letterforms of unequaled elegance and precision for a seemingly limitless range of applications and media,” the MacArthur Foundation’s Web site says. “Throughout his career, which spans the migration of text from the printed page to the computer screen, he has pursued typographic solutions for the rapidly changing landscape of text-based communications.”

Carter, 72, is the principal of Carter & Cone Type in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is a behind-the-scenes sort, who, over the course of his 55-year career, has unassumingly crafted hundreds of faces that succeed precisely because you don’t notice them. From early projects like AT&T’s Bell Centennial typeface, to more recent work adapting to digital media with screen-friendly typefaces like Verdana and Georgia, his style is characterized by simplicity and readability. He has produced type for a raft of publications. Among them: Time, the Washington Post, the Boston Globe, Wired, and Newsweek. The New York Times‘s headline typefaces were designed by Carter. “Matthew Carter is often described as the most widely read man in the world,” the New Yorker wrote in a 2005 profile (download the PDF here) — though you’d never guess it.

Carter was born in London, the son of a typographer. He trained as a punchcutter — a tradesman who produces type by hand — in the Netherlands before becoming a commercial designer and working for Mergenthaler Linotype from 1965 to 1981. In 1974, he designed Bell Centennial, a clear sans-serif typeface to replace AT&T’s obscure Bell Gothic on the company’s 100th anniversary. AT&T still uses it in its telephone directories.

Carter co-founded the type company Bitstream in Cambridge in 1981, with three colleagues from Linotype. Recognizing the emergence of virtual media, Bitstream become the world’s first independent digital type foundry. It remains one of the largest suppliers of type today.

Carter started designing on computers in the mid-’80s — and as a hard-core scholar of type, he’s a living connection between the discipline’s print-based past and its electronic future. The New Yorker details his work process:

“He prefers to start with the lowercase ‘h’ and ‘o.’ He proceeds carefully, because any misjudgment multiplies its effect as he continues. He does a ‘p’ and a ‘d’ next, because they include elements of the ‘h’ and the ‘o’ and also are inversions of each other. …Next he might draw a ‘v,’ because it involves new considerations. ‘You get half a dozen letters, and you work on them again and again until you feel confident,’ he says. When he has collected enough letters to feel that his decisions are sound, he begins printing proofs of them in combinations-‘ab,’ ‘ac,’ ‘ad,’ and so on.”

In 1991, Carter co-founded Carter & Cone Type with his business partner Cherie Cone. There, he designed a host of typefaces mixing classical elements with a modern aesthetic, including Wrigley for Sports Illustrated, Postoni for the Washington Post, and Wiredbaum for Wired.