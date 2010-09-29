How Designers Swing: Belgian Town Showcases Playful Art [Slideshow]

We’re all for making cities more fun — see our story on urban slides for adults — and this has to be one of the most alluring playscapes we’ve ever seen. Last week in the Belgian city of Hasselt, artists and designers placed 42 swing sets down the center of a street. The installation is called SWING IT, and is part of a larger initiative called TransPlant, which places creative interventions like this throughout the city. Some swings are fully functional, while some are a bit more, um, abstract in their intentions. But they all help to activate and bring attention to an otherwise unused public space. The swings, as well as a self-guided walking tour where you can swing by all 42, will be up through November. Here are some of our favorites.AW
