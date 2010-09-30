An Office Made of Pallets Packs a Recycled Punch

Pallets. Easily the most ubiquitous building material available to man. In most industrial neighborhoods, they’re literally spilling into the streets. Most warehouses will gladly give you a stack for free just to get them off their hands. So it makes sense that we’ve seen plenty of architects attempt to re-use pallets in their work, but we’ve never seen it done well…until now.

Over in Amsterdam, MOST Architecture has taken pallets and packed them into a completely customized office space for the Dutch branding agency BrandBase.

Two rows of desks run the length of the main space, with the pallets themselves stacked into unique formations to make each workspace. (Don’t worry: Glass tops keep employees from getting splinters.) But here’s what’s really smart: The designers arranged the pallets into almost riser formations that turn them into elevated walkways and large, flexible seating areas throughout the space.

In fact, the staircase leading through the split-level space is also made of pallets. These make perfect-sized steps, but it’s great how they managed to retain the haphazardly-stacked qualities from pallets in the wild. For surfaces people will be walking on, it looks like the designers added additional planks to fill in the gaps usually seen in pallets.

Behind the staircase, the conference table is graced with an almost sculptural tower of pallets that also act as a nice buffer between meeting space and work space.