Can a Redesign Revive Tang’s Once-Starry Brand?

It was the unofficial drink of the Space Age. But stateside, it lost its starry cachet over the years, hidden in the powdered-drink aisle by the Kool-Aid Man and Crystal Light, its brand recognition reduced to this: In 2006, terrorists plotted to blow up a trans-Atlantic fight with homemade bombs made, in part, of Tang.

Now, a private equity firm is considering acquiring Tang and has hired Chicago-based Streng Design to give the juice a radical makeover. Their concept rests on recapturing consumers? strongest association with the brand and infusing it with a new sense of delight. Naturally, they’re going with a space theme. And it is awesome.

The designers see Tang’s fundamental customer as parents in their 20s and 30s — the hip, design-minded sort who maybe shop at Whole Foods and clean their sink with Method. “We didn’t want to pander the way you do with Lucky Charms or other sugary cereal, with the kid in the cart seeing the bright box and saying, ‘Mom, mom! I want that!?’ says Daniel Streng, who co-founded Streng Design with his brother Christopher. ?We wanted large even blocks on the shelf and a simple aesthetic that gives consumers immediate recognition and comfort.”

Developed by William Mitchell (who also invented Pop Rocks) in the 1950s for General Foods, Tang’s now owned by Kraft Foods, which has more or less neglected the tart drink mix in the United States over the past couple decades (though oddly not abroad, but more on that later). Its amateurish packaging has reflected as much; with giddy text thrown every which way, it looked like it hadn’t been redesigned since the late 1980s. Thankfully, that could change.