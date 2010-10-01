Hypnotic Friday Fun: Seaquence, a Virtual Music Ecosystem

Think of it as a virtual Petri dish, into which you can drop creatures which you design. Each little antennae or wiggle you add to their bodies creates a different sound. Once you drop enough of them into the petri dish, you get an entire musical ecosystem playing an ambient soundtrack of your own invention:

It all sounds quite complicated, but that melts away when you’re playing with it, because the interface is lovely and the programming is flawless. And, at the end, you can send a link to your friends, so that they can hear and watch your masterpiece. Check it now!

[Via Creative Applications]CK