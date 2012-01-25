Installation Turns People Into Dancing Light Paintings [Video]

New Angles is a beautiful LED installation that turns human motion into balletic light paintings. Created by the Shanghai-based interaction designers Super Nature , it works by photographing people’s movements then dispatching them onto a quilt of 420 LED-backed prisms:

A sensor-rigged camera at the center of the prism display (see above) starts snapping pics when viewers approach. Then the photos are processed in a computer program and transmitted to the LED matrix. It’s a lot like one of those shadow boxes you always see at interactive science museums, only prettier. And when people aren’t around to trigger the sensors, it flashes beautiful pre-programmed animation.

New Angles debuted at the 2010 Shanghai International Science & Art Festival in May.