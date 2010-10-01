Store Shelves Become a Shrine to Sneakers

Sure, those $500 limited-edition Nike Dunks won’t be on shelves for long, but while they’re there, they’re a challenge to display properly. So many sneaker-freaker stores put these high-class kicks behind glass, on pedestals, in a way that’s far too precious for shoes: In all honesty, you just want to be able to see the goods. At the newest store of Barcelona sportswear company Munich, located in Valencia, Spain, sneakers are finally given the respect — and the shelving — they deserve.
Dear Design, a Barcelona-based firm, took the reins (laces?) on the project, building what’s essentially a stadium for shoes. Instead of trying to replicate some display form for another luxury product, they came up with a language of their own, a cool X-motif based on Munich’s logo (which also kinda looks like gothic pointed arches, the waffled-sole underside of a shoe, and maybe a basketball net).
Each shoe is placed in its own cubbyhole where it appears to be hovering in mid-air. This technique not only frames and features the shoe, it provides a prime location for maximum visibility — the shoes are high up, well-lit, and even can be seen from the street.
The trellis of shoes doesn’t actually touch the interior walls of the store, which adds even more depth and drama to the space. The frame is made from a glossy white lacquered iron, which, depending on where you stand, blends seamlessly into the white walls behind, helping to create the illusion that the shoe is floating: The sleight-of-hand is thanks to an ultrathin X-shaped bracket that supports the shoes from beneath.
Photos by Xavier MañosaAW