Store Shelves Become a Shrine to Sneakers

Sure, those $500 limited-edition Nike Dunks won’t be on shelves for long, but while they’re there, they’re a challenge to display properly. So many sneaker-freaker stores put these high-class kicks behind glass, on pedestals, in a way that’s far too precious for shoes: In all honesty, you just want to be able to see the goods. At the newest store of Barcelona sportswear company Munich , located in Valencia, Spain, sneakers are finally given the respect — and the shelving — they deserve.

Dear Design, a Barcelona-based firm, took the reins (laces?) on the project, building what’s essentially a stadium for shoes. Instead of trying to replicate some display form for another luxury product, they came up with a language of their own, a cool X-motif based on Munich’s logo (which also kinda looks like gothic pointed arches, the waffled-sole underside of a shoe, and maybe a basketball net).

Each shoe is placed in its own cubbyhole where it appears to be hovering in mid-air. This technique not only frames and features the shoe, it provides a prime location for maximum visibility — the shoes are high up, well-lit, and even can be seen from the street.