7 Trends to Watch, In An Age of Info Overload

Ones and zeroes gush like Grade A Crude not just from our electronics, but out of our ears and pores and split ends. Yet the more information there is, the less informed we seem to feel.

We race to keep up with the news, the news about the news, the feeds, the tweets, the posts, the inbox. But instead of feeling masterful, all-knowing, there’s a dream-like fear that however fast we run, we’re going to miss that surely-you-knew bullet train, only to be left babbling incoherently on a suddenly-deserted platform.

Information is now the most abundant commodity on earth. These are strange times — not just for us citizens, but for all the corporate citizens that employ us, feed us, and work the engine that makes the world go round. So here are seven home truths to help keep things in perspective.

1. People Crave Certainty

Here you are at a website devoted to the new new thing — chances are you’re an early adopter, a fan of Wikinomics. But most people live a less charmed life, where risk isn’t attractive and change is often for the worse. Cleveland is the rule, Palo Alto the exception. It’s not information that’s scary, it’s explosions — explosions of information included. I disagree with the Tea Party Movement, but I recognize the fear behind it. Is a return to old brands, even a bit of fundamentalism, really so shocking?

2. “Branded Content” Is a Dangerous Road — Drive Responsibly

Facts have never been more available, but we have a bad habit of consuming them like a product. We shop for information that’s convenient — isn’t that what Big Media taught us to do? One FOX News poll, for instance, says nearly a fifth of Americans believe Barack Obama is a Muslim. Infotainment, edutainment, even theotainment, are just plain slurpier. And now we have “walled gardens” — Internets inside the Internet — countries with corporate borders. Oh dear, there goes the global village.