Wanted: A Baby Bottle That’s Eerily Like the Real Thing

Mimijumi‘s Very Hungry might be the best baby bottle ever, by which we mean the most accurate. It looks and feels exactly like a real boob.

Designed by San Francisco-based Shibuleru, the bottle’s meant to be the closest alternative to breastfeeding, short of hiring a wet nurse. The nipple is made of silicone, and its texture changes gradually as you near the tip. It’s also go a slight angle that replicates the shape of a mother’s breast, the better for the baby to grab onto. They even have the color down pat.

The bottle itself is BPA-free plastic and has a silicone “no skid” base. Then you’ve got the packaging, done up like a milk carton. Get it? Get it?

There’s certainly a market for this sort of thing, especially since Adiri, the last high-design baby bottle to get moms cooing and Very Hungry’s stiffest competition, folded last year at the peak of the financial crisis.

But is it too realistic for a world that still cringes at the sight of public breastfeeding? Will it make jaws drop on the street and invite gauche exclamations like that of one blogger’s son“: ?Wait a minute ” it’s a breast!?

[Images courtesy of Mimijumi]SL

