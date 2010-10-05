Upside-down Cafe Looks Like a Library, Flipped On Its Side

A reading theme is perfect for cafes filled with bookish patrons cradling cups of cappuccino. At the new location of Manhattan coffeeshop D’Espresso, a prevalence of books also nods to its unique location: It’s located just a block from the New York Public Library. But that wasn’t enough for designer Anurag Nema and his team at nemaworkshop.

They took the idea of a library and flipped it, quite literally, on its side — sure, it’s a design gimmick, but also one that makes good business sense and just might become a recognizable branding signature. The “books” are actually tiles printed with sepia-toned photos of bookshelves at a local travel bookstore that ring the room, including the floor, walls and ceiling. In addition to painting unusual surfaces with intriguing patterns — whoa, you’re standing on books! — it gives an Alice in Wonderland-esque sense that the room has been suddenly upended.

