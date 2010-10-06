Wacky Cardboard Homeless Shelters Fold Out Like Origami

Sounds like a gimmick, but yeah. Tina Hovsepian, a recent grad of USC’s architecture school, has invented a cardboard shelter that pops up like an origami balloon. A repeating diamond shape in the walls keeps the structure stiff. When it’s time to move, the shelter folds flat, making it easy to cart around. She calls it — wait for it! — Cardborigami.

A glorified cardboard box? Sure. The idea, though, is to make the shelters (which can also be deployed in disaster situations) waterproof and fire-resistant so they hold together better than something you’d find in the parking lot of Office Depot. At the moment, she’s testing a treatment made of a non-toxic by-product of sugarcane.