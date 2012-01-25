Design Fantasy: A Magic, Morphing Car That Drives! Flies! Swims! [Video]

The Halo Intersceptor is pure idle fancy — a 311-mile-per-hour-max concept car that can morph into a jet, a helicopter, or a boat; all you’ve gotta do is slip on some extra parts and poof! The awesomely mad idea of U.K. concept designer Philip Pauley, this thing makes James Bond’s ride look like a Mirthmobile.

The Halo Intersceptor is part Doc Brown-edition flying DeLorean, part Centauri’s car from The Last Starfighter, part Kanye wet dream and works like a Transformer. You’ve got the base component — the car cockpit (or the “Intersceptor?), which the press materials describe as ?a four seater USB stick that is designed to outperform any other private vehicle on earth.” It’ll go from 0 to 62 in 2.3 seconds and has a range of 700 miles. (Lightspeed hyperdrive optional?) Also, check the gull-wing doors.

From there, you can throw on one of three “Halo” attachments. The Halo 120 turns the vehicle into a hot little private jet that climbs 25,890 feet a minute and has the martial good looks of a tomcat.