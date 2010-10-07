Gap on Disastrous New Logo: “We’re Open to Other Ideas”

A new logo for Gap that debuted to much criticism Wednesday might not be the perfect fit, Bill Chandler, vice president of corporate communications of Gap, tells Co.Design. “We love the design, but we’re open to other ideas and we want to move forward with the best logo possible,” he says.

Chandler confirmed last night’s message from Gap’s Facebook account (using the old logo as their avatar), which announced the new logo is actually part of a crowdsourcing project. He would not say when — before or after the tidal wave of criticism — Gap decided to participate in one of the most contentious practices in design, in which regular Joes and Janes compete to create a logo that’s better than the one made by a professional. The logo itself was not a PR stunt, Chandler says.

The new logo was designed by Trey Laird and his firm Laird and Partners, who have served as Gap’s creative directors for many years, while working closely with Gap of North America president Marka Hansen. While Chandler stresses that Gap stands by the logo they’ve created, they also want it to signify that the company itself is changing — and that should come with input from consumers.

“Gap has been evolving for the past year,” Chandler says, noting the new campaigns for popular brands like 1969 denim that speak to their target customer, a 28-year-old millennial. “The next natural step was the logo — which has been around for more than 20 years — how it would evolve.”

They debuted the logo “without much fanfare” to begin the conversation, says Chandler, who also notes, as I did yesterday, that the use of Helvetica was not new — they’ve been incorporating it into their advertising and some retail stores for the past year. It’s also not a stab at going retro, says Chandler. “We believe this is a more contemporary, modern expression,” he says. “The only nod to the past is that there’s still a blue box, but it looks forward.”