Irish Design: It’s Magically Delicious [Slideshow]

A new exhibit opens today at the American Irish Historical Society in New York. The theme: contemporary Irish design, which for aesthetes is an oxymoron along the lines of “Irish sobriety.”

Indeed, in the annals of European design, Ireland has never stood shoulder-to-shoulder with powerhouses like Holland and Italy. That could change. The furniture, jewelry, and housewares on display in MATERIALpoetry through November 18 show an acute appreciation of craft and a penchant for the old Joycean mind-screw, from the spine-like polypropylene jewelry of Rachel McKnight to the sexy, sinewy woodwork of Joseph Walsh.

We’ve got highlights in the slideshow above. SL