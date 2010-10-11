Carbon Fiber Scribbles You Can Sit On

If 8-year-old kids designed furniture, it’d look a lot like the work of Peter Donders. Donders’s C-Bench and C-Stone seats are giant scribbles in 3-D — only you can sit on them, pick them up, and probably even throw them, and they’ll never break.

That’s because they’re made out of carbon fiber, the ultra-strong, lightweight material used in everything from Formula One cars to the chassis of spacecrafts. Donders, a Belgian designer, created them by first by modeling the forms in Rhino. Then for each, he wrapped a strip of carbon fiber around a mold, emphasizing stress points, like the bench’s center, to prevent snapping. Finally, he removed the mold. Donders calls his technique Fiberture. (Read more about the process here.)

Each seat weighs just 6 kilos or about 13 pounds — equivalent to a chubby newborn. The seats are available in limited edition through the Outdoorz Gallery. For more info, visit Donders’s Web site here.