Holy Craft! Etsy’s HQ is Handmade Haven

Etsy , the eBay for PBR-drinking Michaels freaks, moved into new headquarters recently, and, naturally, the place is a monument to handicraft.

Almost all the decor, from the over-sized tree lamps (up top) to the “TELEPHONE” telephone booth (below), is the work of DIYers who flog their wares on Etsy.

The space takes up a 9,000-square-foot loft in Brooklyn’s DUMBO district. Designed by Hangar Design Group Architecture, it’s both a billboard to the company and a gesture of thanks to the maker community that has transformed Etsy from a scrappy startup into an estimated $100 million business.