Infographic of the Day: The Hottest Pick-Up Spots in NYC and SF

Every single guy or girl knows the feeling: You get dressed up to go out, hoping to meet someone. And then you get to the bar. And it’s just filled with other girls/dudes. Your night busts out, or it never quite recovers from the buzzkill.

Finally, there’s a solution: WeePlaces, a info viz startup we’ve covered before, has used Foursquare data to figure out exactly what places in SF and NYC have the best girl/guy ratios (and vice versa). The resulting interactive chart, called Ratio Finder, has just been made available to all.

The real lesson of it is probably known to pick-up artists from around the world. Girls cluster around cafes, shopping, and parks. Guys like bars. Take New York, for example:

Ergo, if you’re a guy, you should zone in on pick-up spots by the light of day, if you’d like to have your pick among more ladies. Likewise, if you’re a girl on the prowl, nightlife favors you. Moreover, the old adage about SF having far more men than women, and NYC having far more women than men, seems true.