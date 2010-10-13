Who Needs a Paper Diploma, When You Got a 3-D Printed Pig Head?

The Design Academy in Eindhoven, Netherlands, is one of the best design schools in the world, and each year, for graduation, they don’t settle for lame paper diplomas. Instead, they hire an artist to create a graduating trophy. This year, they’ve outdone themselves with a 3-D printed pig’s head by designer Ted Noten and Freedom of Creation.

Yes, a pig’s head. Why? Because. (Also, pigs are something of a national mascot for The Netherlands — the country is reputed to have more pigs than people, and many famous design projects have featured pigs). But through the magic of 3-D printing, this isn’t just a pig’s head. Rather, the pig’s head is comprised of slices, which then become medallions that the graduates can wear around their necks:

What’s more, each medallion is customized for the student, showing exactly what sort of degree they earned: