A Sofa for Surviving the Great Flood

A sofa, at its most primitive, is nothing but a pile of pillows. And if you replace the pillows with cushions that look like sandbags? You might get something like the Brick sofa — which evokes a a makeshift flood wall, a soldier’s foxhole, or a survivalist bunker. It’s the latest work from KiBiSi , the Danish product-design powerhouse co-helmed by the architect Bjarke Ingels , a 2010 Master of Design.

The Brick series consists of cushions stacked atop each other, and includes a pouf, a chair, and a pair of couches. Even though it looks sturdy enough to withstand the coming apocalypse , it’s built to be a mass of cozy, cushy softness. As Ingels says in press materials: “What is a sofa but a pile of pillows for maximum comfort?”

The story behind the line is that Ingels couldn’t find a decent “architect’s sofa” for his apartment, so he and his partners at KiBiSi –Jens Martin Skibsted and Lars Holme Larsen — set out to make their own. To that end, Brick is designed with an eye toward the built environment. Per the press release: “The point of departure was a classic brick bond forming the cushion pattern. The cushions are tied together and fixed with a tailor quality button. The button, also designed by KiBiSi, is molded of fiber concrete ” Yet another architectural reference.?

The collection is available through the new Scandinavian design brand Versus. For more info, visit KiBiSi’s Web site here. For more FastCompany.com coverage of KiBiSi, go here.

[Images courtesy of KiBiSi; image of sandbags by Chuck Simmins]SL