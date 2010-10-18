Design Demigod Tokujin Yoshioka Creates Transparent Cell Phone

Japanese designer Tokujin Yoshioka is exactly the guy you’d expect to come up with a cell phone that could almost pass for art. He has made a table look like a giant ice cube and a chair look like crumpled tinfoil.

The X-RAY for the Japanese company KDDI is an ultra-thin, transparent clamshell phone that, as the name suggests, looks like it was frothed up in the radiology department. All the electronic components — the PC board, the integrated circuits — are beautifully exposed. The result is a totally new type of cell phone that elevates design beyond clever shapes and interfaces to pure aesthetic delight.

Yoshioka explains his concept: “I have pondered a design without a shape…. I came to reach an idea of ?designing from inside.?”

It comes in a red, blue or black case, reminding us a bit of the original candy-colored iMacs.