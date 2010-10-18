Wanted: A Doorstop That Works for Almost Any Door

Is there a worse invention than the doorstop? Either it’s so big and bulky you end up tripping on it, or it’s too small for the door gap to do much stopping at all. Most of the time, you’d have better luck using a pile of unread National Geographics.

Now British product designers Industrial Facility have created a doorstop that actually works — and for a bunch of different doors. Created for the Dutch design company Droog, Twinstopper is a little rubber wedge with tapered ends, one wider than the other. For small gaps, you use the thin edge; for large gaps, the thick one. The ski-boot shape hugs your doors so you don’t stumble all over it. Here’s a demo:

Twinstopper is available at Retail Facility. A pair comes in red or black and costs £12 (about $19).

The design is so simple, it’s surprising that no one thought of it before. But that’s Industrial Facility’s specialty. Run by Sam Hecht and Kim Colin, the firm is a darling of the design classes for its effortless, minimal reinventions of everyday stuff, from hair dryers to toilet brushes. Read more Co.Design coverage of Industrial Facility here.